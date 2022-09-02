Both rappers in the new song represented a political party and debated each other to remind us that they are citizens, not spectators. The Duo sarcastically picked either side of both major political parties to run a commentary on the state of affairs.
DopeNation turn politicians in latest 'NDC vs NPP' track featuring Nana Addo's voice
DopeNation is out with a new banger and it's different from what they are known for. The multitalented acts have ventured into politics.
The track titled 'NDC vs NPP; is a rap tune that depicts how the two major political parties contest for power.
The rappers representing their parties went on a banter that sees the ruling party talk about their policies implemented while the other opposition party with a counter conversation on the same issues.
The song also addresses the economic hardship Ghanaians have been facing due to the mismanagement of public funds by political parties. The rappers seized the moment to express their frustration and disappointment on the hip-hop beat.
NDC vs NPP has been released with its official music video that visibly narrates the docu-lyrics. The song features voices popular Ghanaian politicians including Nana Addo. Check it out below and don't forget to share your reviews with us.
