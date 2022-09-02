RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

DopeNation turn politicians in latest 'NDC vs NPP' track featuring Nana Addo's voice

Selorm Tali

DopeNation is out with a new banger and it's different from what they are known for. The multitalented acts have ventured into politics.

Dope Nation
Dope Nation

Both rappers in the new song represented a political party and debated each other to remind us that they are citizens, not spectators. The Duo sarcastically picked either side of both major political parties to run a commentary on the state of affairs.

Recommended articles

The track titled 'NDC vs NPP; is a rap tune that depicts how the two major political parties contest for power.

Dope Nation
Dope Nation Dope Nation Pulse Ghana

The rappers representing their parties went on a banter that sees the ruling party talk about their policies implemented while the other opposition party with a counter conversation on the same issues.

The song also addresses the economic hardship Ghanaians have been facing due to the mismanagement of public funds by political parties. The rappers seized the moment to express their frustration and disappointment on the hip-hop beat.

NDC vs NPP has been released with its official music video that visibly narrates the docu-lyrics. The song features voices popular Ghanaian politicians including Nana Addo. Check it out below and don't forget to share your reviews with us.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Empress Gifty

Empress Gifty curses critics talking about how she flaunts her body (WATCH)

Camidoh

It's shallow to criticize me for sounding Nigerian; they also borrow our terms - Camidoh

Top 10 artists of the decade from Northern Ghana

Top 10 artists of the decade from Northern Ghana; Wiyaala, Fancy Gadam, and Don Sigli featured

Kwaps and King Promise

Kwaps confirms King Promise's World Tour is set to commence in New York; see dates