DopeNation turn politicians in latest 'NDC vs NPP' track featuring Nana Addo's voice

The track titled 'NDC vs NPP; is a rap tune that depicts how the two major political parties contest for power.

Dope Nation Pulse Ghana

The rappers representing their parties went on a banter that sees the ruling party talk about their policies implemented while the other opposition party with a counter conversation on the same issues.

The song also addresses the economic hardship Ghanaians have been facing due to the mismanagement of public funds by political parties. The rappers seized the moment to express their frustration and disappointment on the hip-hop beat.