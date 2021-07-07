‘Drop the female rapper tag’ - Reggie Rockstone advises Eno Barony (WATCH)

Reggie Rockstone has said he has received calls from people asking him how he feels about Eno Barony’s win.

“There are a lot of things that I don’t know but one thing I do know is hip-hop. I really understand it. I've lived it, living it, been about it and created my own version,” he said in a video he posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 7.

Pulse Ghana

“People keep calling me to ask me about how I feel about Eno [Barony] winning the ‘Rapper of the Year’ [at 2021 VGMA]. First of all, I think it's politically incorrect to ask me that. Because when you do, this means that you are questioning the validity of what is it she won.”

He said he understands why people are questioning her win but acknowledges Eno’s rap prowess.

“We all know the girl spits [raps]. Why is there such a highlight on the fact that she is female? Okay, I get it. Hip-hop/hiplife is male-dominated. I understand that.”

Reggie said rap has nothing to do with the muscular physique so it’s stupid to tag anyone ‘female rapper’.

“But let me point out something really stupid that you probably didn't think about. If it's based on a physical feat or something that I man is doing that a woman can't do, I can dig it. But rap is done with the mouth. It takes no physical strength to rap. So, why is there such a highlight on the fact that she is female?”