Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


E.L shares much-anticipated ''BVR'' mixtape; tops iTunes Ghana chart

This marks the 5th of E.L's ''BAR'' mixtape release and as such, the BAR V is creatively coined as ''BVR'' (Siren Season).

  • Published: , Refreshed:
E.L shares much-anticipated ''BVR'' mixtape; tops iTunes Ghana chart play

E.L shares much-anticipated ''BVR'' mixtape; tops iTunes Ghana chart

Ghanaian rap superstar and record producer, E.L, has finally released his much-anticipated mixtape dubbed ''BVR''.

This marks the 5th of E.L's ''BAR'' mixtape release and as such, the BAR V is creatively coined as ''BVR'' (Siren Season).

Few hours after releasing the mixtape, E.L has found himself at the top of the Ghana iTunes chart.

The mixtape which dropped Sunday globally on October 28, 2018, quickly rose to no.1 with Jacqueline du Pré's ''Dvorak: Cello Concerto in B Minor'' and J. Cole's ''KOD'' at no.2 and no.3 respectively.

The mixtape upon its release has received favourable, amazing and exciting feedback from fans, artists and media personalities.

play E.L shares much-anticipated ''BVR'' mixtape; tops iTunes Ghana chart

READ MORE: 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts

The ''BVR'' mixtape is a 15-track project and features artists like Regie Roy, Jean Feier, Nana Grenade, Kev, Recognize Ali, Stargo, Bryan The Mensah, Akan, DopeNation, LJ, Gbrumot and Nigerian rap star, Falz.

On the production board includes Slimbo, Jaymera, Rogie Roy, Bodi, Nabeyin, Kid Mvgic and E.L himself.

''If you appreciate real authentic music, whether Rap, Trap, Hip-Hop, RnB, then you're basically going to appreciate the BVR.

The BVR is not for mainstream artists. I'm usually the sole mainstream artist on the mixtape and it's a platform for upcoming artists who have worked hard during the year and deserve a spot'', expresses E.L.

''When I was an upcoming artist, someone gave me a platform to showcase my skills and the BVR project is my way of doing the same thing for upcoming artists. I'd also want to thank everyone who's been holding it down since day one and all the Hip-Hop lovers, so get ready for a great experience'', he added.

The ''BVR'' mixtape by E.L is released under the rapper's imprint V.O. Nation Records and is available on all digital stores worldwide including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Aftown and SoundCloud.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

eShun tops Central Music Awards 2018 with 8 nominations eShun tops Central Music Awards 2018 with 8 nominations
Sista Afia to hold "Queen Solomon" album concert on December 1 Sista Afia to hold "Queen Solomon" album concert on December 1
Bisa Kdei readies "Pocket" music video featuring Sarkodie Bisa Kdei readies "Pocket" music video featuring Sarkodie
Top Hong Kong newspaper cites Wiyaala as role model Top Hong Kong newspaper cites Wiyaala as role model
Amakye and Kay Jay saved by MTN Hitmaker 7 judges Amakye and Kay Jay saved by MTN Hitmaker 7 judges
LISTEN: Singer FreshBoi Arnold drops new banger "Omalicha" LISTEN: Singer FreshBoi Arnold drops new banger "Omalicha"

Recommended Videos

Top Ghanaian songs on Youtube Top Ghanaian songs on Youtube
Chymny Crane – Advice Yourself Chymny Crane – Advice Yourself
Music Video: Strongman - Undefined Music Video: Strongman - Undefined



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
2 Top Ghanaian songs trending on YouTube this weekbullet
3 10 things that have happened in Ghana music since Shatta Wale’s...bullet
4 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Chartsbullet
5 Stonebwoy explains why he removed Sean Paul collab from...bullet
6 Wizkid features Tiwa Savage in 'Fever' videobullet
7 Amakye and Kay Jay saved by MTN Hitmaker 7 judgesbullet
8 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
9 Top Hong Kong newspaper cites Wiyaala as role modelbullet
10 E.L unveils cover artwork, tracklist for “BVR” mixtapebullet

Top Videos

1 R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..bullet
2 Music Video: Jupitar - Eternity feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
3 Music Video: Medikal - How Much remix ft. Sarkodie, Omar Sterlingbullet
4 Chymny Crane – Advice Yourselfbullet
5 Kuami Eugene x Davido - Meji Meji (Official Video)bullet
6 Music Video: Strongman - Undefinedbullet
7 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
8 Audio: Sarkodie - Homicide feat. La Même Gangbullet
9 Music Video Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and...bullet
10 Video Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paulbullet

Music

Ahkan - Man Dey Hustle feat. Sheddy &amp; DJ Vyrusky (Prod. by IB On De Beatz &amp; Citruss Beatzz)
LISTEN: Ahkan drops new jam “Man Dey Hustle” with Sheddy and DJ Vyrusky
Sarkodie is my junior when it comes to music - Shatta Wale
Songstress Shegah on a mission to amalgamate the female fraternity
WATCH: Shegah finally drops "Let's Go Remake" featuring Naji Star, Seeta Kamani & Tsoobi
Jupitar - Eternity feat. Kuami Eugene
WATCH: Jupitar drops "Eternity" with Kuami Eugene
X
Advertisement