Eazi and Mugeez reunite on new track 'For My Head' featuring DJay

Afrobeats royalties Mr Eazi and Mugeez have dropped a joint new single, "For My Head," featuring Ghana’s rising star DJay. Produced by Killertunes, the track channels the vibrant energy of Ghana's 2010s music scene, a time that saw the explosive rise of the Azonto movement. "For My Head" is an homage to this era, blending the duo’s fresh, modern Afrobeats sound with the infectious rhythms and danceable beats that defined the Azonto era, offering fans a nostalgic yet contemporary vibe that’s perfect for the dancefloor.

Together, Mr Eazi and Mugeez bring their signature synergy—well-known from past collaborations like "Business"—blending their distinct styles into a cohesive, border-crossing sound that captivates listeners worldwide.

Both artists are celebrated icons within the African music industry; Mr Eazi, known for his unique banku sound has consistently pushed African music onto the global stage. Mugeez, as one half of the legendary R2Bees, has established himself as a driving force in Ghanaian and African music, seamlessly blending modern and traditional influences. DJay, one of Ghana’s rising new-generation stars, brings a youthful energy and a series of hits to his name, making him a powerful addition to this collaboration.

As fans continue to enjoy their unique musical chemistry, anticipation grows for a potential joint album—a collection that would capture their shared vision and push the boundaries of African music even further.