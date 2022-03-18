Ebony’s voice was “far better than many gospel musicians.” - Prophet Oduro

The founder of Alabaster International Ministries was speaking at the just-ended International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYes) in Accra.

To him, Ebony's melodic voice was a blessing. A voice he thinks many gospel artistes do not have.

“Ebony Reigns was also gifted. Ebony’s voice is far better than many gospel musicians. You can’t take that away from her. She was a wonderful musician,” he said.

The Prophet’s posthumous idolization of Ebony came while he was making a case for how important it is for one to continuously praise God.

According to him, although some musicians cannot boast of the best of voice, they, regardless, try their best to appreciate God with what they have. He, therefore, urged other artistes to do the same.

The Prophet, who is known for making pronouncements that mostly go viral, suggested that divorce, setbacks and negativities in the lives of many people are as a result of their failure to use their voices to adulate God.

Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known by her stage name Ebony Reigns, was a Ghanaian dancehall and Afrobeat artiste with hit songs "Poison" and "Kupe". She was discovered by Bullet from Ruff n Smooth.

Her first single, "Dancefloor", released in December 2015 became a radio hit. The song landed her a nomination for the "unsung" category at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards. She was posthumously awarded Artiste of the Year at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.