Last year, 20,000 fans of the Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG) label owner reportedly attended the concert.

But this year saw over 5,000 additional attendance.

Despite series of technical hitches, which caused the concert to start late, fans stayed throughout to watch Edem and his friend rock the Aborigines Beach in Keta.

Hosted by media personality and tourism ambassador, Abeiku Santana, the highly publicised concert saw some electrifying performances from Ghana’s finest stage craftsmen.

According to our sources, some technical issues caused the show to start around 9 pm and ended at 3 am.

However, fans maintained their loyalty to the Gbevu Nation frontman by staying throughout the concert.

Volta Region’s hottest young rappers, Agbeshie and Kenny Ice, joined the curtain raisers with some sizzling performances before Edem’s former label mates and regular collaborators, Sarkodie and Obrafour, took over the stage to rock the mammoth crowd.

Edem closed the show with a stunning performance.