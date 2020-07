Building a month long intensive promotion and hype for the EP, Good Music lovers whom have been highly expectant of the incredible body of works can now stream or buy the 6 track EP: “Love You”, “Kpo”, “Chidi”, “Efo Kojo 2”, “In Ghana” and “Money” on all digital music stores.

“In Ghana”, which features Ghanaian mellifluous songstress, Efya, is the first song on the EP to be premiered.

The album, which is in Audio Visual nature, means that patrons have to buy the full album to get the full features on the EP.

The visuals depict Edem explaining his mood in a cinematography way.

To Edem, “Mood Swings” will allow the world to see him through the various musical lenses as an artiste.

He is also hopeful that each song will be heard and appreciated for what it is and what it means to him. Edem commented:

“It is all the colours that come together for you to see the rainbow, and the rainbow is the representation of the brighter side of life. The synergy is in all the moods coming together.”

“Hopefully the various colours of each song on the EP will help form your rainbow or help you see the brighter side of your day, simply click on the link below for a good ‘Mood Swing’.”

Stream the EP below.