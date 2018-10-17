Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Edem, KiDi, Donzy, others billed for ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ concert

The concert scheduled for Friday, October 26, 2018, at the Alliance Française in Accra has a line-up of the big names in the Hip-hop/Hiplife business.

  • Published:
Edem, KiDi, Donzy, others billed for ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ concert play

Edem, KiDi, Donzy, others billed for ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ concert

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A big list has been released for the highly anticipated ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ joint concert by BBnZ Live artistes, Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue.

The concert scheduled for Friday, October 26, 2018, at the Alliance Française in Accra has a line-up of the big names in the Hip-hop/Hiplife business.

On the night, the tall list of the supporting artistes will be divided into two teams; Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker will have their separate supporters to battle it out on the stage.

Shaker will have the backing of Twitch, Kofi Mole, Dopenation, Ojo , S3fa, Killmatic, CJ Biggerman, Wan-O, Epixode, Strongman and Quamina MP.

Ko-Jo Cue, on the other hand, will have Tulenkey, Eddie Kae , Sizz The Truth , Wan O, B4Bonah, Offei, Teephlow, Cabum, Donzy, Kula, A.I, Adomaa and Tibu JRN behind him.

After the main battle, Magnom, KiDi, Edem and Nana Beynin will join Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue with a stellar performance to close the show.

First of its kind in Ghana show business, the new school rap powerhouses will pull from their expansive catalogue, and treat fans to old and new songs alike, as they battle it out with each other with support from their respective crews made up of other music heavyweights.

‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ joint concert is set to bring the nostalgic moment to the duo’s loyal fans and respective fan armies.

“Come and witness a showdown between two of the pacesetters of the game today! It’s going to be an explosive, unforgettable experience!” Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue assured fans.

This event is proudly powered by Aftown, BBnZ Live, Daily Guide newspaper, DGN TV, TV7, Zone36, 30 Minitzlive, WatsUp TV, Ghanafuo.com and Pulse.com.gh.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

R2Bees drop “Boys Kasa” music video ahead of “SITE 15” album R2Bees drop “Boys Kasa” music video ahead of “SITE 15” album
Samini’s former manager schools him on Shatta Wale's concert brouhaha Samini’s former manager schools him on Shatta Wale's concert brouhaha
Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Kwaw Kese’s unprecedented beef: Here’s everything you need to know Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Kwaw Kese’s unprecedented beef: Here’s everything you need to know
Shatta Wale says his SUCK-SEX mixtape will end Sarkodie's career Shatta Wale says his SUCK-SEX mixtape will end Sarkodie's career
AJ Nelson set to release “Africa Rise” album on November 23 AJ Nelson set to release “Africa Rise” album on November 23
NOT BROKE! Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in new video NOT BROKE! Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in new video

Recommended Videos

R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes.. R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..
Shatta Wale on Hitz FM Shatta Wale on Hitz FM
Kwaw Kese - Chance (Shatta Wale diss) Kwaw Kese - Chance (Shatta Wale diss)



Top Articles

1 Samini’s former manager schools him on Shatta Wale's concert brouhahabullet
2 Sarkodie, Shatta Wale & Kwaw Kese’s unprecedented beef: Here’s...bullet
3 Shatta Wale says his SUCK-SEX mixtape will end Sarkodie's careerbullet
4 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
5 New Music Bas D Ras - Money feat. Cabum (Prod. by Peewezel)bullet
6 Pulse Power List Powerful Ghanaian songs released in 2018bullet
7 Pulse List Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
8 Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
9 Shatta Wale's "Reign" album release has Twitter feeling...bullet
10 NOT BROKE! Nana Boroo shows off flashy lifestyle in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kwaw Kese - Chance (Shatta Wale diss)bullet
2 Kwaw Kese calls out Shatta Wale for recording ‘senseless’ musicbullet
3 Shatta Wale on Hitz FMbullet
4 Audio Guru – She Be Some Way feat. Sarkodiebullet
5 Video Sarkodie - My Advice (Freestyle)bullet
6 Trailer Nana Boroo - Dada Naabullet
7 Music Video Sarkodie - Glory ft. Yung Lbullet
8 Audio Kwaw Kese - Porkumbullet
9 Audio Okyeame Kwame - Made In Ghana feat. Kidibullet
10 Music Video Maccasio X Sarkodie - BiibiBa Challengebullet

Music

First copy of "Reign" album sold for GHC150,000
Ben Adu
Gospel musician Ben Adu is touching lives with music and medicine
First thoughts on Davido's feature on Quavo's 'Swing' off his debut album ''Quavo Huncho''
Asamoah Gyan invites Ras Kuuku after jamming to his “Wo” song
Photos Asamoah Gyan invites Ras Kuuku after jamming to his “Wo” song
X
Advertisement