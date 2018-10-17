Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A big list has been released for the highly anticipated ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ joint concert by BBnZ Live artistes, Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue.

The concert scheduled for Friday, October 26, 2018, at the Alliance Française in Accra has a line-up of the big names in the Hip-hop/Hiplife business.

On the night, the tall list of the supporting artistes will be divided into two teams; Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker will have their separate supporters to battle it out on the stage.

Shaker will have the backing of Twitch, Kofi Mole, Dopenation, Ojo , S3fa, Killmatic, CJ Biggerman, Wan-O, Epixode, Strongman and Quamina MP.

Ko-Jo Cue, on the other hand, will have Tulenkey, Eddie Kae , Sizz The Truth , Wan O, B4Bonah, Offei, Teephlow, Cabum, Donzy, Kula, A.I, Adomaa and Tibu JRN behind him.

After the main battle, Magnom, KiDi, Edem and Nana Beynin will join Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue with a stellar performance to close the show.

First of its kind in Ghana show business, the new school rap powerhouses will pull from their expansive catalogue, and treat fans to old and new songs alike, as they battle it out with each other with support from their respective crews made up of other music heavyweights.

‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ joint concert is set to bring the nostalgic moment to the duo’s loyal fans and respective fan armies.

“Come and witness a showdown between two of the pacesetters of the game today! It’s going to be an explosive, unforgettable experience!” Shaker and Ko-Jo Cue assured fans.

This event is proudly powered by Aftown, BBnZ Live, Daily Guide newspaper, DGN TV, TV7, Zone36, 30 Minitzlive, WatsUp TV, Ghanafuo.com and Pulse.com.gh.