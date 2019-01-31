The mid-tempo afrobeats/hiplife jam which was released in 2018 has attracted criticisms from all angels.

With many critics putting in efforts to decode the lyrics, the song blew up within a short period and now, it has an official music video.

“Music [is] all we have. From sunrise to sunset, we have to stay on the grind,” Edem said in the prelude to the music video.

Directed by Edem’s long-time friend and collaborator, Asihene, the visual captures the rapper cruising on a lake, living a luxurious lifestyle alongside some hot chicks.

