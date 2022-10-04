Efe Grace dazzles patrons at EMY Africa Awards with a spectacular performance (WATCH)

The event took place at the Grand Arena in Accra and respected people getting awarded for their hard work in different fields.

While several acts including South African soul singer, Zahara, Akwaboah & Cina Soul, Kwabena Kwabena and a few others graced the stage of the 7th EMY Africa Awards last Saturday with electrifying performances.

However, Ghanaian gospel singer Efe Grace gave an extra spice to the show by surprising the audience with an up-to-the-mark stage craft.

Efe Grace made a striking entrance into the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre while wearing stunning African attire.

She began her performance with “We Are Going,” paying homage to Osibisa, and she did justice to that.

She majestically performed on stage while choreographers danced and interpreted her act as the audience applauded her on.

Her performance on stage sparked excitement from the audience.

Efe Grace, who is steadily making her way into the public eye, has been performing on several significant stages.

She has appeared on numerous notable programs this year alone, including Tehillah Experience, E’mPraise, Next Level Conference, The Father’s Gift, Galvery Worship Maximum Praise, Iyes Ghana, and Awake Experience.

The night saw the founder of Engineers and Planners, the largest indigenous-owned mining company in West Africa, as well as the owner of Dzata Cement Limited, Ibrahim Mahama been adjudged Man of the Year at the 7th EMY Africa Awards.

While Ghanaian academic, academic administrator, biomedical engineer and current Host of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann was also adjudged Woman of the Year.