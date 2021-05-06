RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Efya to donate proceeds from upcoming song to SOS children's village in Tanzania (PHOTOS)

Ghanaian award-winning afro-pop songstress Jane Awindor, known on stage as Efya, announces the release of a new song and plans to donate proceeds to an SOS children's village in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Efya
Efya Pulse Ghana

Efya, 34, has said she has a song to release tomorrow to mark celebrate Mother’s Day and further disclosed that the project which is in partnership with a retail app, droppTV, will benefit an SOS children's village.

Titled “A Song for Mama”, the song will be accompanied by a music video and will premiere Friday, May 7, ahead of Mother’s Day celebration on Sunday.

“I GOT THE MIC.... NO STOPPING NOW ...New Music Tomorrow...!! NEW ENERGY WUUU. A SONG FOR MAMA in collaboration with @dropptv,” she captioned a photo gallery from behind-the-scenes of the music video on her Instagram page.

She continued: “All profits from the purchases go to the SOS children's village in Zanzibar. Comment what your doing for Mother’s Day below and we’ll pick 5 winners for a special Mother’s Day package…Efya x @Droppeverything.”

“Honoured To Be Part Of This Project With @dropptv For Mothers Worldwide…We Celebrate You…NEW MUSIC TOMORROW,” Efya, who is known for her powerful vocals, added.

