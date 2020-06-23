The fans adjusted the crown to continue sitting firmly on the multiple-award-wining vocalist during a pulse.com.gh engagement post on social media which has attracted hundreds of comments.

The post which comes off as a music battle saw the “One Of Your Own” singer being paired to, Adina, who is also one of Ghana’s award-winning vocalists, for fans to select who is their favourite among the two icons.

The post saw a landslide of love and admiration to the favour of Efya, with most fans admitting that though the “Too Late” singer is equally a favourite, she is not close to Efya’s upper echelon’s seat in the space of Ghanaian music legends.

Adina Thembi

An Instagram user with the @abdul_guda wrote “are u pipo serious? Is like comparing Ronaldo to ur local star boy” with @cobbythug adding that “Put some respect on Efya’s name...Adina ain’t bad but Efya ain’t in her category”.

Efya

Another user and pulser, @alisa_hammond_20 said "Efya is the best from ancient tyms", with @oheneba_maame_adjoa_boahemaa_ also adding that "Oh how can u compare the two! Payin de payin Afya all the way" with @miradacollections saying that "I like them both but Afia is the king of queens"

See more reactions from pulse.com.gh's Instagram post below.