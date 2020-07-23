Dropping iconic rap anthems and simultaneously giving radio dance hits that speak to our very essence as Ghanaians.

That's E.L. His vast catalogue of chart topping, award winning - highly streamed jams makes him the unique talent he is. Fits right into his 'Elien' mantra - talent out of this world.

In the last 6 years, he's given Hip-Hop heads something major to look forward to - THE BAR; an annual album/EP release that spotlights the hottest new lyricists and producers yet to break out. Best part about the BAR tapes were the concerts that followed the announcement.

It's an experience that leaves every fan buzzing about expectations for the next project. So here we are, halfway through 2020 and eagerly waiting for info on the release date for this year's BAR tape.

EL - Leaks 2 tracklist

As if to whet our appetite, E.L dropped something different. A 3-track tape he calls ''Leaks''. Straight fire, top tier talent, really dope production and sounds a lot like something off of a BAR tape.

So, we checked with E.L and he had this to say: ''The BAR tapes were a great time for Ghanaian Hip-Hop culture, but we've got too many new songs, new talent and incredible beats to wait 12 months before another release. I love my rap heads, so instead of a BAR each year. Here's a three-track tape each month. #Leaks''.

''Leaks 2'' is set to drop on the 28th of July with features from Nigeria's very own, Falz, Kev the Topic, Nana Grenade, Gemini Orleans and Dex Kwasi.

Check out E.L on all streaming platforms and stay posted for it.