E.L brings the heat with his latest party anthem ‘See Boday’

Known for his versatility across Hip-Hop, Afrobeats and Highlife, E.L’s new song celebrates women while delivering a beat that listeners can’t help but groove to. Stream or download ‘See Boday’ across all major platforms here: https://linktr.ee/E.L.LINKS

‘See Boday’ reflects E.L’s ability to seamlessly blend relatable lyrics with infectious rhythm, a skill he’s honed over the years with hits like ‘Kaa Bu Ame’, ‘Obuu Mo’ and ‘Auntie Martha’. The new track can be described as an upbeat party anthem which will definitely get you moving to the beat. The song’s lyrics, lively production and E.L’s smooth delivery effortlessly turn it into an anthem for celebrating women.

The release of ‘See Boday’ once again proves why E.L remains a celebrated name in Ghana’s music scene. He continues to showcase his range as a musical innovator, reinforcing his commitment to creating songs that are set to become anthems.