The controversy first started when Gasmilla, who claims to be the godfather of the azonto movement, fired shots at the rapper, claiming that azonto never died, therefore, it doesn’t need any revival as Sarkodie puts it.

Regardless, other acts like E.L who has also contributed heavily to make Azonto popular back then when he featured on Sarkodie’s ‘U Go Kill Me’ has joined forces with his colleague rapper again to bring back azonto.

Talking about the new movement and controversy on Live FM in an interview with Caleb Nii Boye, E.L said “But why does someone want to own Azonto? Why should we have a landlord for something that was created for Ghanaians”

Gasmilla - Telemo feat. Capasta

At the back of other acts like Stay Jay, Guru and others who have also been showing up as the King of Azonto, E.L added that that “I don’t think anybody can sit somewhere and stage a claim to a music genre. Nobody created Hip Hop, Afrobeats, Highlife and the same applies to Azonto because it comes from culture”.

Sarkodie

Without a doubt, the one-time VGMA artiste of the year supports the agenda to make the genre popular again on the airwaves and social media, therefore, he has released an Azonto track titled “Revival” which features Sarkodie. Listen to it below.