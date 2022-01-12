The Ghanaian actress launched her music career in 2019 when she dropped 'Fa Meko'. The song, however, attracted trolls who mocked the Kumawood actress.
Emelia Brobbey comes back with new banger produced by Kuami Eugene (WATCH)
Emelia Brobbey aka Miss EB has released another single to further her music career.
Regardless, Emelia Brobbey accepted the criticisms and vowed to do better. Accordingly, she dropped 'Makoma' featuring Kuami Eugene in 2020 and she's now following it with a new one.
After marking her birthday a few days, the Ghanaian actress decided to release a new tune. She titles this after her name 'Emelia' a highlife tune that has been produced by Kuami Eugene.
Check it out below and don't forget to leave your reviews with us via the comment section.
