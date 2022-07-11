Emerging Music Awards organizers call for entries

This year's edition, like previous ones, seeks to acknowledge and celebrate all emerging musicians in the country and is themed ‘Give the Music a Chance’.

“Kusstar Entertainment in partnership with Kri8 Concept, wishes to announce to emerging artists, record labels, producers, artiste management, and the general public, that entries for participation in the fourth edition of Emerging Music Awards (EM Awards - 2022) is officially open,” said a statement issued by the organisers.

"Works published from 1st June 2021 to 31st May 2022 can be submitted for review and consideration by the scheme. All entries are to be submitted before or on the deadline date of submission, which is Sunday, 31st July 2022. The nomination portal will be accessible via our website at www.emawards.Kusstar.com," it added.