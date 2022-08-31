RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Empress Gifty curses critics talking about how she flaunts her body (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian Gospel singer Empress Gifty has gone berserk with fans criticizing her over how she has been flaunting her body on social media.

Empress Gifty
Empress Gifty

Last year, the Gospel singer was rumoured to have undergone the knife to enhance her body. I am married to an elderly person, so I do what elderly wives do. I owe nobody an explanation. I do what will make me look beautiful," she said.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Okay FM to Counsellor Lutterodt who was in the studio and insisted that she has enhanced her curvaceous body, she replied "whatever I have done is not your business".

Ever since this report, fans have been complaining anytime she proudly flaunts her body. Following recent backlash from the public including show host, Delay, over a new video of her flaunting her body, she released curses on presenters and social media users.

"I am a secular-gospel artiste. I am an entrepreneur, music doesn't define Empress, this is where I want you people to get it. I don't depend on only music," she angrily said and added that her critics are witches.

"Your jealousy has transformed into witchcraft, I just don't get it. Be measured when talking about me, there are worse people in your homes. Woman, be measured, take your time. Just because of selfish gains and likes on social media, you sit on your channels to talk about people.

"Let me warn you, from today, anybody who publishes lies about me, may thunder strike you down. May the thunder of the Lord strike your home. Anyone who will take money to ridicule me on Facebook, TikTok, all in the name of likes and comments, on YouTube, Instagram or take money to disgrace Empress Gifty Oppong Adorye, let me tell you whoever you are, you better find a job if you are hungry," the singer said.

Hopeson Adorye (left) Empress Gifty (right)
Hopeson Adorye (left) Empress Gifty (right) Pulse Ghana

Empress Gifty is one of Ghana's most influential and controversial Gospel singers. She married NPP's Hopeson Adorye in 2018 after they tied at a private ceremony held on December 28. Before then, she was married to Prophet Prince Elisha Osei for ten years before their divorce.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Top 10 artists of the decade from Northern Ghana

Top 10 artists of the decade from Northern Ghana; Wiyaala, Fancy Gadam, and Don Sigli featured

Camidoh

It's shallow to criticize me for sounding Nigerian; they also borrow our terms - Camidoh

Worlasi lectures in Legon

Worlasi turns 'lecturer' in University of Ghana Legon

TooWan8 drops another banger

TooWan8 leaves fans talking with new banger and video after winning GMA USA