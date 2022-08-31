Empress Gifty curses critics talking about how she flaunts her body (WATCH)

Speaking on Okay FM to Counsellor Lutterodt who was in the studio and insisted that she has enhanced her curvaceous body, she replied "whatever I have done is not your business".

Ever since this report, fans have been complaining anytime she proudly flaunts her body. Following recent backlash from the public including show host, Delay, over a new video of her flaunting her body, she released curses on presenters and social media users.

"I am a secular-gospel artiste. I am an entrepreneur, music doesn't define Empress, this is where I want you people to get it. I don't depend on only music," she angrily said and added that her critics are witches.

"Your jealousy has transformed into witchcraft, I just don't get it. Be measured when talking about me, there are worse people in your homes. Woman, be measured, take your time. Just because of selfish gains and likes on social media, you sit on your channels to talk about people.

"Let me warn you, from today, anybody who publishes lies about me, may thunder strike you down. May the thunder of the Lord strike your home. Anyone who will take money to ridicule me on Facebook, TikTok, all in the name of likes and comments, on YouTube, Instagram or take money to disgrace Empress Gifty Oppong Adorye, let me tell you whoever you are, you better find a job if you are hungry," the singer said.

