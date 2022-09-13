'Energy' - Fans react as stonebwoy's wife Louisa sings his new song ‘Gidigba' word for word

The mother of two is currently receiving tons of praise from fans who believe she has been a positive impact on Stonebwoy.

A video that shows Stonebwoy driving and the wife singing fluently the lyrics of Stonebwoy’s latest song, ‘Gidigba ’ has surfaced online and has got a lot of people in their feelings.

Fans in admiration of the couple showered praise on Dr. Louisa for being a supportive wife and for standing by her husband no matter what.

Many are also of the view that, the presence of Dr. Louisa in 1Gad’s life has transformed him tremendously.

Ekua_ey said: “Eei as3 you wrote the lyrics oo”

3891leticia said: “Marriage is good oooo, it has changed stone for very good ways piiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii, dis is what a good woman can do 30billion marriage material Mrs bhim”

Gandhi wrote:” Supportive wife”

krissy_360 wrote: “I think stonebwoy needs to do a remix with Dr Louisa”

Kingsley. Kwa said:” God Bless Mrs Louisa for ralling behind your husband... What an enviable marriage”

M.i_m.i said: “When she’s your number one fan”

This is hardly surprising given that Stonebwoy said his wife was a fan who frequently attended his events to watch him perform, which is how they first met.

According to Stonebwoy, he met Louisa at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he had gone to perform at a programme.

‘I met my wife at the KNUST. I went to play a show there and I met her after the show. She came to watch me perform and I can say I married a fan. The moment I saw her, I said to myself that she is going to be my wife, which I even told my manager,’ he disclosed in an interview on the Delay Show.

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa tied the knot on the 16th of June, 2017 in a lavish ceremony attended strictly by invitation.