The exciting element projecting the buzz of this collaboration stems from the fact that both musicians grew up in typical Christian homes with their fathers being pastors.
Eno Barony teams up with Duncan-Williams’ son for a new song 'Don't Judge Me'
Award-winning rapper Eno Barony and the son of recognized pastor Archbishop Nicolas Duncan-Williams, Daniel Duncan-Williams also known as Dee Wills, team up on a new song 'Don't Jude Me' set to hit the airwaves.
Born Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom at Tema, to father, Reverend Abraham Nyame Adom, and mother, Mrs. Rebecca Nyame Adom while Dee Wills’ son of Nicholas Duncan-Williams, is the presiding archbishop and general overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, headquartered in Accra, Ghana.
The title of the song, Don’t Judge Me, makes it obvious the duo will kick back against critics who judge them for taking on the secular stands irrespective of their religious background.
Ghanaians have since taken to social media to register their assertions concerning the song set to be released next week.
Clear visuals will accompany the release of the song on the same day as the official audio.
