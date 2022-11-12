Eno Barony teams up with Duncan-Williams’ son for a new song 'Don't Judge Me'

Born Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom at Tema, to father, Reverend Abraham Nyame Adom, and mother, Mrs. Rebecca Nyame Adom while Dee Wills’ son of Nicholas Duncan-Williams, is the presiding archbishop and general overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, headquartered in Accra, Ghana.

The title of the song, Don’t Judge Me, makes it obvious the duo will kick back against critics who judge them for taking on the secular stands irrespective of their religious background.

Ghanaians have since taken to social media to register their assertions concerning the song set to be released next week.