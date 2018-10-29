Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


eShun tops Central Music Awards 2018 with 8 nominations

Central Music Awards Nominations was announced this Saturday 27 October, 2018 at the Sika Krom in Cape Coast, an event that witnessed over 40 musicians and related works in the region.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
eShun tops Central Music Awards 2018 with 8 nominations play

eShun tops Central Music Awards 2018 with 8 nominations

eShun, the "Akyia" hitmaker is sitting happily atop the Central Music Awards heap this year, racking 8 nominations. eShun leads almost the entire field with 8 nominations, including Artiste Of the Year.

Central Music Awards Nominations was announced this Saturday 27 October, 2018 at the Sika Krom in Cape Coast, an event that witnessed over 40 musicians and related works in the region.

READ MORE: 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Charts

After getting 2 Nominations in the Ghana Music Awards South Africa, the High Level Supporter for UN High Commissioner for Refugees West Africa has been recognized in the Central Music Awards in the following Categories: Hiplife Song Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Highlife Song Of The Year, Reggae Song Of The Year, Best Female Vocalist, Best Music Video Of The Year, Artiste Of The Year, Best Management Of The Year.

eShun is the reigning Artiste Of the Year for 2017 CMA and her latest Song Akyia is No. 9 on the Airtel Tigo Adom 106.3 Countdown.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

E.L shares much-anticipated ''BVR'' mixtape; tops iTunes Ghana chart E.L shares much-anticipated ''BVR'' mixtape; tops iTunes Ghana chart
Sista Afia to hold "Queen Solomon" album concert on December 1 Sista Afia to hold "Queen Solomon" album concert on December 1
Bisa Kdei readies "Pocket" music video featuring Sarkodie Bisa Kdei readies "Pocket" music video featuring Sarkodie
Top Hong Kong newspaper cites Wiyaala as role model Top Hong Kong newspaper cites Wiyaala as role model
Amakye and Kay Jay saved by MTN Hitmaker 7 judges Amakye and Kay Jay saved by MTN Hitmaker 7 judges
LISTEN: Singer FreshBoi Arnold drops new banger "Omalicha" LISTEN: Singer FreshBoi Arnold drops new banger "Omalicha"

Recommended Videos

Top Ghanaian songs on Youtube Top Ghanaian songs on Youtube
Chymny Crane – Advice Yourself Chymny Crane – Advice Yourself
Music Video: Strongman - Undefined Music Video: Strongman - Undefined



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
2 Top Ghanaian songs trending on YouTube this weekbullet
3 10 things that have happened in Ghana music since Shatta Wale’s...bullet
4 6 Ghanaian artistes who entered Billboard Chartsbullet
5 Stonebwoy explains why he removed Sean Paul collab from...bullet
6 Wizkid features Tiwa Savage in 'Fever' videobullet
7 Amakye and Kay Jay saved by MTN Hitmaker 7 judgesbullet
8 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
9 Top Hong Kong newspaper cites Wiyaala as role modelbullet
10 E.L unveils cover artwork, tracklist for “BVR” mixtapebullet

Top Videos

1 R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..bullet
2 Music Video: Jupitar - Eternity feat. Kuami Eugenebullet
3 Music Video: Medikal - How Much remix ft. Sarkodie, Omar Sterlingbullet
4 Chymny Crane – Advice Yourselfbullet
5 Kuami Eugene x Davido - Meji Meji (Official Video)bullet
6 Music Video: Strongman - Undefinedbullet
7 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
8 Audio: Sarkodie - Homicide feat. La Même Gangbullet
9 Music Video Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and...bullet
10 Video Stonebwoy - Most Original feat. Sean Paulbullet

Music

Ahkan - Man Dey Hustle feat. Sheddy &amp; DJ Vyrusky (Prod. by IB On De Beatz &amp; Citruss Beatzz)
LISTEN: Ahkan drops new jam “Man Dey Hustle” with Sheddy and DJ Vyrusky
Sarkodie is my junior when it comes to music - Shatta Wale
Songstress Shegah on a mission to amalgamate the female fraternity
WATCH: Shegah finally drops "Let's Go Remake" featuring Naji Star, Seeta Kamani & Tsoobi
Jupitar - Eternity feat. Kuami Eugene
WATCH: Jupitar drops "Eternity" with Kuami Eugene
X
Advertisement