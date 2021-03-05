Legally known as Stanley Cadestin, Eurostanman was introduced into the artistes and repertoire business by a friend from high school but kick-started his career when he was just 25.

Although Eurostanman is yet to discover a globally known star, he has made some impressive strides in the game within the past few years. He might be seen flying business class and private jets but his impact in the industry has been felt by many.

While making discoveries, he has set his eyes on Drake – the Canadian award-winning global star – and that would be a dream come true if things work out as planned. He is also targeting a top international publishing house to work with.

“Air Deluxe Music Group is an international publishing group I would like to work with,” he divulges in a press statement, adding, “especially with the way their company helps people professionally.”

He has challenges, just like the other branches in the record label music business, but he has a solution which he is working towards.

“My biggest challenge is finding new talents, but it can be solved by looking for some new artist online and social media outlets. New talents can contact me via email stancadestin@gmail.com,” he stated.

Eurostanman also disclosed that his biggest career achievement has been his ability to make money and able to support underprivileged children.