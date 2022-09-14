'Everything comes with a gradual process' – Kurl Songx speaks about gaining popularity

According to the ‘Jennifer Lomotey’ hitmaker, he does not struggle to get attention from Ghanaians because he believes he is doing well.

“Oh no, I wouldn’t say that I’m struggling to get the attention of Ghanaians because what I believe is that everything comes with a gradual process,” he said

“I believe that Ghanaians are in tune and they love my music and that’s the reason why I had the opportunity to even have an interview with you Amansan Krakye he added

“So, we’re just here to give them the music but every season and the kind of music that reigns but my fans love my music looking at their response when I perform,” he said on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

“It sometimes baffles me with the kind of great reception that I get and it is very nice so I would say that it’s actually been good so far,” he disclosed to Amansan Krakye.

Kurl Songx is a Ghanaian Afro-pop singer who came into the limelight with his single ‘Jennifer Lomotey’. The singer was accepted by the majority of music fanatics due to his sweet voice and songwriting.

He passed through the MTN Hitmaker audition where he qualified to contest the grand prize. His success story began when he featured Ghanaian and African most decorated rapper, Sarkodie on the song, Jennifer Lomotey, which talked about true love.

He again featured Sarkodie on ‘Whistle’ which came out with a music video.