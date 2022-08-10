Davido's 'Fall' re-enters Billboard Chart after performance at Travis Scott's concert

'Fall' re-entered the chart at 50th place. Before its re-entry, 'Fall' reached a peaked at 18th position and spent a total of 18 weeks on the charts.

Its re-entry can be credited to the nostalgia the song drew from the audience at the O2 show.

Pulse Nigeria

A reminder of its international popularity: When 'Fall' was released, it was part of the monster hits ( 'IF', 'FIA', and 'Like Dat') that Davido released in 2017, and of all the songs, it was 'FALL' that traveled farthest beyond the shores of Nigeria.

'FALL' enjoyed huge success in the US, UK, and other European countries where it introduced a new audience to Afrobeats. It's certified Gold in the United States where it has earned more than 500,000 units in sales.