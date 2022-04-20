Fameye set to release 'Songs of Peter' album on 29th April

Following the never-ending teases of the project by the street and life tales crooner, fans are now officially a few days away from listening to and experiencing arguably the most anticipated Ghanaian album of 2022.

Spearheaded by the mammoth success of his hit single, “Praise”, and his debut studio project, “Greater Than” EP, Fameye has, again and again, proved beyond reasonable doubt that he is one of the most consistent and prolific music creators in Ghana, as he has for three successive years, spanning from 2019, 2020 and 2021 released multiple radio and viral hit songs.

The 'Greater Than' EP spawned multiple smash hits in Ghana and beyond, including “Fly away” and “My love ”, which made appearances on Top 10 Ghanaian music charts on radio and television. Post debut album singles in “Praise”, “Mercy” and “Susu” have elevated Fameye’s sound and provided a peek into the versatility anticipated on “Songs of Peter”.

The 'Nothing I Get' hitmaker has further disclosed that the tracklist of “Songs of Peter” will be released in the coming week, hinting that the album will be a 12 song project, with features from other guest artists.