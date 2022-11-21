Fantana goes into jubilation as court throws out case against her mother's MP seat

Ths comes after The Sekondi High Court dismissed a petition challenging the eligibility of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro.

Fantana with her mother Pulse Ghana

This means Dorcas Affo-Toffey can continue to be an MP and continue to represent the people of Jomoro in Parliament. Accordingly, Fantana took to social media to celebrate her mother's victory.

"My queen won her case!!!! LEADER. You will continue to remain the MP for jomoro for as long as you want and no one can take your seat away from you! You've worked so hard," the 'Girls Hate On Girls' singer said in a snapchat post.

Pulse Ghana

According to graphic.com, the court said per her application and subsequent issuance of a Ghanaian passport, she automatically lost her Ivorian nationality.

In the judgment today, the court held that per Ivorian laws, immediately Madam Dorcas Affo-Toffey acquired a Ghanaian passport, she automatically ceased to be an Ivorian and therefore there was no need for her to have formally renounced her Ivorian citizenship as argued by the petitioners.

Madam Dorcas Affo-Toffey, a philantropist and a businesswoman, won the election in 2020 with a total vote of 24,356. The first-time Parliamentary Candidate toppled over Mr Essien’s 19,889.