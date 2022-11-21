The mother of the Ghanaian singer, Madam Dorcas Affo-Toffey, who doubles as the MP for Jomoro Constituency has won the election petition case against her eligibility as an elected MP over her alleged Ivorian citizenship.
Fantana goes into jubilation as court throws out case against her mother's MP seat
Fantana has been thrown into a celebratory mood following the latest development from her mother's court case.
Recommended articles
Ths comes after The Sekondi High Court dismissed a petition challenging the eligibility of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro.
This means Dorcas Affo-Toffey can continue to be an MP and continue to represent the people of Jomoro in Parliament. Accordingly, Fantana took to social media to celebrate her mother's victory.
"My queen won her case!!!! LEADER. You will continue to remain the MP for jomoro for as long as you want and no one can take your seat away from you! You've worked so hard," the 'Girls Hate On Girls' singer said in a snapchat post.
According to graphic.com, the court said per her application and subsequent issuance of a Ghanaian passport, she automatically lost her Ivorian nationality.
In the judgment today, the court held that per Ivorian laws, immediately Madam Dorcas Affo-Toffey acquired a Ghanaian passport, she automatically ceased to be an Ivorian and therefore there was no need for her to have formally renounced her Ivorian citizenship as argued by the petitioners.
Madam Dorcas Affo-Toffey, a philantropist and a businesswoman, won the election in 2020 with a total vote of 24,356. The first-time Parliamentary Candidate toppled over Mr Essien’s 19,889.
To climax her campaign in Jomoro, the then-NDC parliamentary candidate staged a concert headlined by Shatta Wale, a move which also saw her winning the hearts of youth in her constituency.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh