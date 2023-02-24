Feli Nuna produces exotic visuals for "BumBum"

It goes on to discuss freedom of expression in a proper manner (REMEMBER FEELING FREE AND SHAKING YOUR BUMBUM)

The immaculate video shot by Israel of Trukraft literally challenges reality and treats your eyes to a burst of colours giving you a front row seat adventure through the Feli-verse.

Feli Nuna is an excellent singer and rapper very well known for producing hits such as Afro Magic, Dream, Gelaway, Love Me Now, Wanted, her latest trend song Towel and more.

Feli Nuna has mounted numerous music platforms throughout the country and as far as China to promote the Ghanaian culture and music to the rest of the world. She was also recently nominated for the 2022 Afrimma African Awards.