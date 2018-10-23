Femi Kuti goes on European tour days after Felabration 2018

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Femi Kuti and The Positive Force Band will be touring Europe for the last time in 2018 days after Felabration 2018 ended.

According to the New Afrika Shrine, the Afrobeat legend and his band will commence the tour on October 26, 2018 in France, where they will be performing at the Festival Root's Ergue.

The band will be touring France, Belgium, Switzerland, Spain and Germany for the next 30 days.

Kuti and The Positive Force Band will be performing at Festival Des Libertes, L'Ilyade, Kfe Quoi, Mediator, Smac 07, Concertgebouw, Onze Plus, Transbordeur, Theatre Lino Ventura, Espace Des Arts, Le Sans Reserve, Fuzz'yon, Le Forum, Yaam, Los Caprichos Del Apolo, Mon Live and Cartegena Jazz Festival.

The Afrobeat singer and band will round off the tour with a performance at the Cartegena Jazz Festival in Cartegena, Spain on November 24, 2018.

The band and Kuti are expected back in the country days after.

In July 2018, Femi Kuti and The Positive Force Band shut down the XPoNential Music Festival in New Jersey, United States.

The weekend of Friday, July 27- Sunday July 29, saw the 25th consecutive edition of the summer music festival produced and presented by WXPN.

Performing on the River Stage, Femi Kuti and his band shut down the festival rendering a number of hit songs from his well grown catalogue.