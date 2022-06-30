Fireboy DML struggles to fight back the tears after Wembley Stadium performance

A visibly stunned Fireboy was caught on camera with his head in his hands as he takes in the surreal moment of performing before tens of thousands of people and listening to them sing along. The rush of emotions and the overwhelming nature of the event had the superstar in tears.

Fireboy's Wembley performance is another landmark moment for Afrobeats which comes just days after he became the first Afrobeats act to perform on the main stage of the BET Awards.

