Some critics of the dancehall singer claim that the young rapper's new project will do better on musical charts compared to the Gift Of God (GOG) album Shatta Wale is set to on October 17th.
'F**lish people' - Shatta Wale responds to Bulldog and others comparing him to Black Sherif
Black Sherif has dropped his debut album, 'The Villain I Never Was' and critics are comparing it to Shatta Wale's forthcoming GoG' album.
"In terms of reach, Black Sherif will do better than Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and the rest. He is signed onto a label that has a wider reach," Bullgod said on Hitz FM.
Responding to this and other comments, the leader of the Shatta Movement explains that he doesn't mind if Black Sherif's maiden album performs better than the album he is about to release
According to Shatta, a win for Blacko is a win for the music industry and Ghana at large "Eeerrrhhh if Blacko’s album will do better than us kwraaa we like and we hear …at the end of the day Ghana wins …Foolish people …All be money matter -You too find something to do and stop that Nonsense...MAKE MONEY in your own way !! #SM4LYF," Shatta said in a Facebook post.
In another post, he added that "these streets I come from no be for the weak ooooo. I say am again ayoooo!! Don’t deh form street boy if you know you not …This ALBUM GO SCATTER THEIR BRAIN. You ppl deh try sha Hellooo."
