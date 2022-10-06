'F**lish people' - Shatta Wale responds to Bulldog and others comparing him to Black Sherif

"In terms of reach, Black Sherif will do better than Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and the rest. He is signed onto a label that has a wider reach," Bullgod said on Hitz FM.

Pulse Ghana

Responding to this and other comments, the leader of the Shatta Movement explains that he doesn't mind if Black Sherif's maiden album performs better than the album he is about to release

According to Shatta, a win for Blacko is a win for the music industry and Ghana at large "Eeerrrhhh if Blacko’s album will do better than us kwraaa we like and we hear …at the end of the day Ghana wins …Foolish people …All be money matter -You too find something to do and stop that Nonsense...MAKE MONEY in your own way !! #SM4LYF," Shatta said in a Facebook post.