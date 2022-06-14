Frank Naro drops 'I Like It' collaboration with Goya Menor (WATCH)

'I Like It' sees the High Life singer show off his versatility by riding on the 'Amapiano' sound to show his appreciation for African beauty in a very simple yet indulging concept.

Though it's been a few months since the release of his last project, 'Twa Me' which features Medikal and Quamina MP, the actor turned musician has been steadily building up a massive music career.

The Ghana-Naija collaboration comes with its official music video that has paraded different shades and shapes of African beauty. The singer brought his filmmaking skills to board once again as he directed the 'I Like It' music video himself.