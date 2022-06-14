RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Frank Naro drops 'I Like It' collaboration with Goya Menor (WATCH)

Ghana's finest high-life singer Frank Naro has tapped into Nigeria's music industry for a West African collaboration.

Frank Naro is out with a new song titled "I Like It". The track produced by Paris Beats features Goya Menor who is famed for his 'chilling with the big boys' vocals on the Ameno Amapiano remix track by Nektunez.

'I Like It' sees the High Life singer show off his versatility by riding on the 'Amapiano' sound to show his appreciation for African beauty in a very simple yet indulging concept.

Though it's been a few months since the release of his last project, 'Twa Me' which features Medikal and Quamina MP, the actor turned musician has been steadily building up a massive music career.

The Ghana-Naija collaboration comes with its official music video that has paraded different shades and shapes of African beauty. The singer brought his filmmaking skills to board once again as he directed the 'I Like It' music video himself.

Watch it below and don't forget your reviews are welcomed

