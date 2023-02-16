ADVERTISEMENT
Freda Rhymz returns; calls out fake friends in new 'Questions' track (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Freda Rhymz has returned to the music scene after a long hiatus. The rapper has disclosed so many issues that have forced her to go off.

Freda Rhymz
Freda Rhymz

Listing the reasons she went off, Freda Rhymz revealed that she has been robbed and left with anxiety. "We live in a crazy society, I was in my room and they broke into my room, I remember I was in my nightie, they took everything and left with me anxiety," she said.

Addressing her absence in a new song she titles 'Questions', she also rapped that "I was f*cked up, I said f*ck rap, I felt like I was locked up. Yeah I heard the rumours, they said I was pregnant, nah".

Calling out fake friends, she added that "people you dey call friends, watch them closely. They will do anything for clout. If they want to use you, that be when they come around. Fake, you are not my friend, sis get out".

Hear more from her in video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
