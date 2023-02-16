Listing the reasons she went off, Freda Rhymz revealed that she has been robbed and left with anxiety. "We live in a crazy society, I was in my room and they broke into my room, I remember I was in my nightie, they took everything and left with me anxiety," she said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Freda Rhymz returns; calls out fake friends in new 'Questions' track (WATCH)
Freda Rhymz has returned to the music scene after a long hiatus. The rapper has disclosed so many issues that have forced her to go off.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Addressing her absence in a new song she titles 'Questions', she also rapped that "I was f*cked up, I said f*ck rap, I felt like I was locked up. Yeah I heard the rumours, they said I was pregnant, nah".
Calling out fake friends, she added that "people you dey call friends, watch them closely. They will do anything for clout. If they want to use you, that be when they come around. Fake, you are not my friend, sis get out".
Hear more from her in video below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh