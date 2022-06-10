Freddie Gambini Has Released His Self-Produced Single, ‘Alomo Blues’

On the song, Freddie sings about all the multiple things that pile on to stress him and his coping mechanisms. On a deeper level, you could easily call this song a representation of what most young people face today and how they mask their problems in various ways choosing to show up because there are dreams to be fulfilled no matter what.

Freddie Gambini has been making music for about seven years now. He especially likes to experiment with sounds and has worked with several artists including Marince Omario, Juma Mufasa, Ginius and more. Music is a form of therapy for him and his sound is described as distinctive, chill and relaxing.

Speaking on the ‘Y Lounge’ show with Akosua Hanson on Y 107.9 FM last year, the artiste mentioned that he did not take inspiration from any artiste but listens to some artists who had songs in his genre of music.