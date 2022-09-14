Frimprince Music terminates contract with Diana Asamoah after 22 years

The letter listed some terms of the contract termination which included the takeover of some of her social media accounts.

All the digital platforms of Diana Asamoah have been seized, including her Facebook page.

Also, she will no longer have the right to own nine of her popular songs produced by her former music executive, Anane Frimpong.

The songs are 'Wo Na Mani Agyina Wo', 'Mabowodin, Akoko Abon', 'Madansidie', 'Pentecost Gya', 'Momomme', 'Wo Damu Fua', 'Tetelesta and 'Pentecost Soree'.

Also, Frimprince Music will no longer take part in the organization of Diana's annual concert dubbed 'Abba Father'.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah began her musical career in the mid-’90s when she met Rev. Simmon Yaw Boamah in Kumasi.

They came out with her first album “Wo na Mani Agyina wo.” That was when they were introduced to Mr. Anane Frimpong of Frimprince Music Productions who decided to take her on board.

The two have for the past decade dominated the local gospel music industry with her scintillating and soothing music.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has so far, released 6 albums including, “Mabo wo Din”; a song dedicated to Mr. John Agyekum Kufour(President of Ghana,2002), “Pentecost Gya”; which topped the Music Charts for months, “Gospel Old Tunes 2”, “Madanse Die” and the latest one, “Pentecost Soree Nwom”; which is leading music charts in Ghana now.

In rising to the pinnacle of achievements, her hall of fame is replete with many laurels. She organized the first African worship concert in Italy. In 2008, she received numerous honors and accolades for her contribution to the gospel community.

She won awards in both Italy and Belgium for being the (Best Gospel artist in Ghana in 2006 and 2008). She was the first artist to launch her album and have High Commissioners and parliamentarians grace the occasion.

She is also noted for a yearly concert she hosts each year dubbed “Abba Father” which features top gospel acts. The concert has been staged successfully in 2017 and 2018. The show has seen the likes of Ceccy Twum, Rev Obaapa Christy, Ohemaa Mercy, Yaw Sarpong, Winneba Youth Choir, Evangelist I.K Anning, and a host of upcoming acts.

It is a yearly program that is hosted at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC). 2018’s edition saw a mammoth crowd of gospel lovers patronizing it. The concert also has a Kumasi version.

On evangelism, she was the first gospel artist to start her own morning devotion on the radio (from Hello FM, Angel FM, and now Rainbow FM). She also organizes her own Prayer Conferences where Christians gather to pray.