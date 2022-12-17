The Bhim president had fans excited and geared up ahead of the last two matches of the world cup.
From Ashiaman to Qatar, Stonebwoy thrills fans ahead of the last two games at fan festival in Doha
Ghanaian most decorated reggae-dancehall artist Stonebwoy delivered an exciting performance at the Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar on Friday, December 16.
Marked as part of the climax activities of a month-long football fiesta, the multiple-award-winning singer was billed alongside Nigerian singer Davido to entertain fans all across visiting Qatar to experience the football showpiece.
Fans were seen packed up at the event ground jamming to Stonebwoys hits.
Stonebwoy in a tweet shared his excitement about representing Ghana music in Qatar.
"Many are called, Chosen is few. Ghana in Qatar @FIFAWORLDCUP #FanFestival"
Meanwhile, the games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar continue today with Morocco set to face Croatia in the third and fourth play-off game.
Morocco will become Africa's first team to play seven games at the World Cup and could finish the tournament with a bronze medal.
France faces off with Argentina in the final clash on December 18 at the Lusial stadium
