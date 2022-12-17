ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

From Ashiaman to Qatar, Stonebwoy thrills fans ahead of the last two games at fan festival in Doha

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian most decorated reggae-dancehall artist Stonebwoy delivered an exciting performance at the Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar on Friday, December 16.

Stonebwoy
Stonebwoy

The Bhim president had fans excited and geared up ahead of the last two matches of the world cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Stonebwoy performs in Qatar
Stonebwoy performs in Qatar Pulse Ghana

Marked as part of the climax activities of a month-long football fiesta, the multiple-award-winning singer was billed alongside Nigerian singer Davido to entertain fans all across visiting Qatar to experience the football showpiece.

Fans were seen packed up at the event ground jamming to Stonebwoys hits.

Stonebwoy in a tweet shared his excitement about representing Ghana music in Qatar.

"Many are called, Chosen is few. Ghana in Qatar @FIFAWORLDCUP #FanFestival"

Meanwhile, the games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar continue today with Morocco set to face Croatia in the third and fourth play-off game.

Morocco will become Africa's first team to play seven games at the World Cup and could finish the tournament with a bronze medal.

France faces off with Argentina in the final clash on December 18 at the Lusial stadium

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nhyira Betty

Musician in shock as GHAMRO pays her GH153 MOMO for music royalties

Wizkid on The Dotty Show

Wizkid Live in Concert: 'Love You Ghana,' Wizkid apologises to disappointed Ghana fans

Sol Amarfio

Osibisa drummer Sol Amarfio passes away at age 84

Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata’s ‘Made in Taadi’ 2022 edition canceled