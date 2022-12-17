From Ashiaman to Qatar, Stonebwoy thrills fans ahead of the last two games at fan festival in Doha

Pulse Ghana

Marked as part of the climax activities of a month-long football fiesta, the multiple-award-winning singer was billed alongside Nigerian singer Davido to entertain fans all across visiting Qatar to experience the football showpiece.

Fans were seen packed up at the event ground jamming to Stonebwoys hits.

Stonebwoy in a tweet shared his excitement about representing Ghana music in Qatar.

"Many are called, Chosen is few. Ghana in Qatar @FIFAWORLDCUP #FanFestival"

Meanwhile, the games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar continue today with Morocco set to face Croatia in the third and fourth play-off game.

Morocco will become Africa's first team to play seven games at the World Cup and could finish the tournament with a bronze medal.