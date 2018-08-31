From football to music, Bas D Ras drops debut video “Money”

news

Ghanaian international football player Bas D Ras has switched his career after several years of pursuing football.

The athlete who has been playing since childhood now seeks greener pastures in the music industry, and his first genre attempt is Reggae/Dancehall.

The Future Africa Music record label leading signee is out with his debut single, titled “Money”.

He hooked up with one of Ghana’s favourite record producers/rappers, Cabum for the mid-tempo jam.

“Money” throws more light on how desperate everyone is chasing the verifiable record that gives access to everything in the world.

Bas D Ras delivered a catchy and singalong chorus in the 3:50 minutes record and Cabum, on the other hand, delivered impressive bars to back him up.

Born in Oslo, Norway, Bas D Ras moved to Ghana at a young age to pursue his basic education. After Junior Secondary School (now Junior High School), he moved to the United Kingdom to pursue higher education.

Narrating his childhood and dreams, Ras said: “I was always interested in music and football since I was a child living in Ghana. But in Ghana, it was either schooling or football. I occasionally engaged in music as a hobby.

When I came to the UK, I was able to pursue football while I was studying, which was great. I was occasionally sidetracked by few mates who were into gang activities at that time and got caught up and few incidents which made me realise it wasn't something that I really wanted to involve myself with.”

I decided to follow my passion for football while doing music. When I came to the country as a teenager, I had limited time trying to gain a professional contract and my last hope was to gain a scholarship to go play in the United States.

I made the list, but my parents didn't expect me to complete the University first. At this time, I knew chances of me gaining a contract at that age would be unlikely, killing my football dream although I went on to play for local divisions for a while.

I couldn’t fall back on it, so I ventured into music.”

Produced by one of Ghana’s most sought-after record producers, Peewezel, the song is accompanied by a classic video directed by Esianyo Kumodzi.

Watch the full video below.