From Gospel to mainstream; The journey of 3plebeatz as one of Africa's fast-rising acts

3plebeatz's career is a testament to his musical prowess, versatility, and commitment to artistic growth. From his Gospel music roots to his successful transition into the mainstream industry, he has captured the hearts of listeners with his unique sound and engaging performances.

3plebeatz Pulse Ghana

With his latest release, ‘Obidient’, 3plebeatz continues to push boundaries, leaving an indelible mark on the Nigerian music scene. As fans eagerly await his future projects, there's no doubt that 3plebeatz's journey of musical excellence is set to flourish even further.

ADVERTISEMENT

The influence of gospel music in the Nigerian music industry cannot be underestimated, with numerous artists emerging from this background and making a mark on the mainstream scene.