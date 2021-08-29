RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Fuse ODG becomes the only Ghanaian on top 10 most streamed African chart on Spotify

UK-based Ghanaian artists, Fuse ODG has once again lifted the flag of Ghana in a grand style.

Worldwide known online music platform spotify released the top 10 artistes in Africa with the most streams.

Making it to the list with significant numbers, Fuse ODG became the only Ghanaian artist on the list in Africa with over 1 billion streams.

The off Da Ground front man and Boa Me hitmaker had 1.32Billon streams placing third and the only Ghanaian artist to make it to the world list.

Check out the full list below.

