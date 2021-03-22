The song produced by award-winning Ghanaian beat maker, MOGBeatz is an afrobeats love song that is typical of the brand that has given Ghanaians great music since 2012.

The song was premiered today. It also comes with a colourful music video directed by Kojo Myles. It was also premiered simultaneously on their channel while waiting for the audio to go live on music streaming platforms in the days to come.

On their new management deal with Canadian record label, World Premiere Production - the former Harbour City Recordz signees and one-time 3music Awards recipients mentioned the label has hands in production, marketing and promotion without quoting any amount and timeline they will be working.

The group made of Kwesi Dav and Bra Chiky with massive support from their in-house producer, Shottoh Blinqx has thrilled Ghanaians with countless number of singles over the years.

They also promised their return to the music scene will see them revive the authentic Ghanaian Afrobeats sound they introduced with “Bokoboko”, “Holla at me”, “Qualities” etc and also give Ghanaians something extra they’ve never heard before.

Gallaxy is popularly known for their hit songs, high sense of fashion and the dominant use of traditional elements in their music.

They’ve been nominated for many awards including the Ghana Music Awards, 4syte Music Video Awards, Ghana Music Awards UK, 3music Awards and many more.