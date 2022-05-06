Gambo named VGMA ‘Unsung Act of The Year’

Gambo, though controversial sometimes, is fast becoming one of the most loved emerging acts in Ghana. The musician is known for marketing the beautiful side of Ghana through his music videos.

The 'Unsung Act' win becomes the first time Gambo has landed a nomination in the prestigious award scheme. Commenting on the win, the musician says "big thanks to my fans, the BlackMob squad and all those who support me".

"VGMA UNSUNG ACT OF THE YEAR. Can’t wait for y’all to see me perform that day… #MuntashiAlbum OTW‼️" he added.

Gambo has since his emergence onto the Ghanaian music scene, resisted the temptation of using his talent to disrespect the media.

He has actually built a healthy relationship with journalists across Ghana, drumming home the need for journalists and musicians to work together to better market Ghana to the rest of the world.

Working closely with over 200 media houses, among them being over 100 radio stations and 30 TV stations in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Volta region, Gambo has built a solid brand and reputation for himself since first emerging on the Ghanaian music scene in 2020 with his hit single: ‘Kwacha’.

The ‘Drip’ rapper enjoyed over 75 appearances in 2021 including performances on RAPPERHOLIC, Shatta Wale show (freedom wave concert), R2BEES and fans, EL Bar 6 concert, Promise land by king Promise, among other shows.