Ghanaian rap performer Gemini Orleans has finally dropped his highly anticipated afrobeats single, titled “Fiona”.

He recruited rising vocalist Kelvyn Boy, signed unto Stonebwoy’s Burniton Music Group, for this slow-tempo jam.

Produced by Keezy, the duo express their undeniable love for ‘Fiona’ – their lover.

The song is accompanied by a classy, well-directed film by Abdul Salifu Hafiz.

Watch the full music video below and don’t forget to share your candid views with us.