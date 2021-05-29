Geo Wellington releases up-tempo summer jam “My Baby O” (WATCH)

Coupled with its ecstatic cover art, the UK-based artist is confident in replicating the success of his previous release ‘Yenko’.

‘’Yenko’ continues to rock Ghana’s major airwaves so I figured; why not give fans an equally good song to jam to this summer? It’s obvious they loved the feel of the first and want more’’, Geo Wellington shared.

Geo Wellington is very versatile in his music so he usually gives his fans different genres of music at any time.

Some of his recent releases have seen a Hip-Hop/Rap, Afrobeat and of course Afro-Pop tracks to his records.

Geo Wellington prepping fans for his album which is rumoured to drop later this year.