GHAMRO board dissolved by court order, Rex Omar, others made interim directors

In a press conference today, the management responded to the court verdict, saying some aggrieved members took the organization to court over the mandate of the Board and the Election Process.

Following the dissolution of the Board by the court, the Chief Executive Officer of GHAMRO, Abraham Adjatey, announced the institution of a team that will handle the affairs of GHAMRO until they go to court again on 11th August 2022.

“We are a law-abiding institution and must follow the law. So on that note, I have immediately informed the board, and I am informing you, that the Board has been set aside,” he said.

“In tandem with the corporate governance process, management has taken over the running of the society. It also means that the interim directors under whose watch the election was held, will take over the running of the society until we go to court on 11th August 2022,” he added.

The 5-member team is made up of Augustina Addison, Abraham Kofi Boakye, Diana Hopeson, Ahmed Banda, and Rex Omar.