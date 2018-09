news

Ghana’s 2Pac aka Supa is out with his maiden single, titled “Ghana 2Pac”.

It’s a mid-tempo Afrobeats jam produced by B2 of Dope Nation music group.

The track features Supa’s viral lyrics which recently took over social media.

The viral sensation brags about his current ‘form’ and went on to diss his number one target, Gariba.

“Ghana 2Pac” will best suit clubs – considering the tempo. And, it’s a potential banger.

Stream the full song below and don’t forget to share your candid opinions on it.