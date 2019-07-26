In the song produced by MOG, Wendy Shay plays the character of a girl jilted by a Ghanaian boy, whom she has changed and won't play her.

The Rufftown Records signee has been the talk of the town, particularly on social media, for several reasons as trolls never spared to criticize anything of hers, including her looks.

READ ALSO: Loyal SM fan tattoos Shatta Wale's face and his "Already" lyrics at his back

Nevertheless, the singer appears to be focused, therefore, she is out with a new song titled “Ghana Boys”. The song came with an official video directed Famous Films, watch it below and don’t forget your reviews are welcome.