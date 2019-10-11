The club DJ who felt snubbed by the organizers of the awards despite playing many shows in the clubs and events under the year of review took to Social Media to vent his displeasure in the scheme after the nominees’ list was announced last Thursday.

In an Instagram post, DJ Asumadu has shared that the scheme is not something any hard-working DJ should look up to because it is nor aimed at rewarding the hardworking players.

He also added that the award scheme is designed to favour a few DJs based on familiarities and friendship.

Read his full post below;

“Honestly Ghana DJ Awards is not something every hardworking DJ should look up to. It is an award scheme designed to favour a few DJs based on familiarities and not hard work. To the best of my knowledge, every award scheme is designed to reward hard work and merit. If the board truly wants to celebrate and appreciate the talents of the disc jockey fraternity then they should be honest and loyal and keep it up coz this year nomination has nothing to do with their motto. Talent wins! Good DJ’s aren’t cheap and cheap DJ’s aren’t good. Shout out to every DJ keeping it locked! Don’t let their bad energy kill your hardworking spirit. We Dey hustle for the paper not the plaque! #loyalty #honesty.”