Ghana Music Awards UK: Ruth Adjei earns nomination as 2023 female vocalist

Reacting to the overwhelming news of her nomination, Ruth Adjei said "I'm truly thankful to God. the board of the Ghana Music Awards UK and all key industry players who found me worthy of these nominations."

"I'm eternally grateful also to my family, friends, management team, fans, loved ones, the Church of Pentecost, and everyone who has supported the Ruth Music ministries and brand from day one," she stated.

The awards, organized by Alordia Promotions and West Coast UK, were created to recognize and honor the accomplishments of Ghanaian musicians and to promote Ghanaian music on the global music scene.

The nominees were announced in a variety of categories, including Best Male Artist, Best Female Artist, Best Highlife Artist, Best Afrobeats Artist, Best Song of the Year, Artiste Of The Year, and UK-based Best Gospel Song.