ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ghana Music Awards UK' 23: Shatta Wale wins Artiste of the Year

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Popular Ghanaian artist, Shatta Wale, emerged as the winner of the prestigious Artist of the Year award at the recently concluded Ghana Music Awards UK, which took place at the Royal Regency in London on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

This achievement is a testament to his outstanding contributions to the music industry.

Recommended articles

Shatta Wale faced strong competition from a formidable lineup of nominees, which included Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and King Promise.

His victory in the Artist of the Year category solidifies his position as one of Ghana's leading artists.

In addition to the Artist of the Year award, Shatta Wale also claimed the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year title, triumphing over tough contenders such as Epixode and Stonebwoy, with his hit song 'On God.'

ADVERTISEMENT
Shatta Wale wins big at the Ghana Music Awards UK
Shatta Wale wins big at the Ghana Music Awards UK Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale has consistently demonstrated his talent and influence in the music industry over the years, earning recognition both nationally and internationally.

The Ghana Music Awards UK's Artist of the Year award acknowledges the exceptional contributions of the recipient to the music industry during the specified year, and Shatta Wale's win is a reflection of his remarkable achievements in that period.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

BET Awards

BET Awards: A look at Ghanaian artists' nominations, wins, and missed opportunities

Kwami Eugene and Mr Drew

Kuami Eugene hints on legal battle with Mr Drew over 'Case'

Shatta Wale

Ghana Music Awards UK' 23: Shatta Wale wins Artiste of the Year

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy in London to watch Kudus play, predicts 3:1 scoreline