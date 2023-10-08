Ghana Music Awards UK'23: Shatta Wale beat stiff nominee lineup to win Artiste of the Year

Shatta Wale faced strong competition from a formidable lineup of nominees, which included Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and King Promise.

His victory in the Artist of the Year category solidifies his position as one of Ghana's leading artists.

In addition to the Artist of the Year award, Shatta Wale also claimed the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year title, triumphing over tough contenders such as Epixode and Stonebwoy, with his hit song 'On God.'

Shatta Wale has consistently demonstrated his talent and influence in the music industry over the years, earning recognition both nationally and internationally.