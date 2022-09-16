RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ghanaian Amapiano songs to enjoy this weekend

Dorcas Agambila

The South African music genre, Amapiano has slowly creeped its way into the West African setting and now Afrobeat singers are switching fast and tapping into the new genre.

Amapiano, a music genre that has been making waves in Ghana is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa in 2012. The music genre is a hybrid of deep house, jazz, and lounge music characterized by synths, airy pads, and wide and percussive basslines.

It is distinguished by high-pitched piano melodies, Kwaito basslines, low-tempo 90s South African house rhythms, and percussions from another local subgenre of house known as Bacardi.

Ghanaian producers and artists, for the most part, have embraced the sound and are making and releasing their own Amapiano and Amapiano-inspired songs.

To help enjoy your weekend, we put together five (5) Amapiano songs you can listen to;

Stonebwoy ft Focalistic - Ariba

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy joined forces with South African amapiano champion, Focalistic on the release of this record.

Hajia4real ft Stonebwoy - Hit

With over 1 million views on YouTube, Hajia4real’s smashing new amapiano tune has since its release been topping charts both locally and globally.

The song was mixed and mastered by ‘Mixmastergarzy’.

D-Black – Enjoyment Minister ft. Stonebwoy and Quamina MP

With over 900,000 views on YouTube and millions of streams on digital platforms, D-Black’s amapiano-inspired ‘Enjoyment Minister’ tune is a complete banger.

Produced by ‘Flamez on The Beat’ & Engineered by ‘Rony Turn Me Up’, a South African-based music producer, the song since its release has received massive airplay in Ghana and many other African countries.

Chief One – Du Agbe

Chief One drops this single dubbed “Du Agbe” to all the fans out there.

Fever by Sefa ft Sakodie & DJ Tira

The banger has been trending on YouTube since its release and has gained several streams across digital platforms.

With the amapiano vibe coupled with the verses of these two Afrobeats beasts, the song has been topping charts since its release.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
